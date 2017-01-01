Hey Hunters! 😻
As you might know, we are on Product Hunt! Thanks for all your support. “Guess The Lyrics” is free during the launch! Please give us feedback how we can improve the game experience.
Guess the Lyrics is a fun game where you have to find out the artist or the title of the song after you heard a piece of its lyrics. You can play with your family, friends or even alone. If you are the master of the lyrics show your friends what you get.
Enable “Guess the lyrics by talking to your Google Assistant. The trigger phrase is “Talk to Guess the Lyrics”. At the beginning, it will ask for the number of the players, and the name of each. During the game play, it picks random hits and read aloud. The current player should guess the artist, or the title.
You can use it on your iPhone, Android device or even Google Home.
