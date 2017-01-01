Hey Hunters! 😻

As you might know, we are on Product Hunt! Thanks for all your support. “Guess The Lyrics” is free during the launch! Please give us feedback how we can improve the game experience.

We bring fun to a party with friends.

Guess the Lyrics is a fun game where you have to find out the artist or the title of the song after you heard a piece of its lyrics. You can play with your family, friends or even alone. If you are the master of the lyrics show your friends what you get.

Best hits ever

500+ lyrics to provide an unlimited game experience

Multiplayer

If you are the master of the lyrics show your friends what you get.

Funny effects

Instant feedback with sound effects! Hint: try "Despacito" if you have no clue.

Google Assistant

Use voice or text command to start playing

Enable “Guess the lyrics by talking to your Google Assistant. The trigger phrase is “Talk to Guess the Lyrics”. At the beginning, it will ask for the number of the players, and the name of each. During the game play, it picks random hits and read aloud. The current player should guess the artist, or the title.

Privacy Policy, Terms of Use

Enabled devices

It works on all devices with Google Assistant capability

You can use it on your iPhone, Android device or even Google Home.

Do you like this project?
We're ready to start yours.

Get in touch today, and we’ll get back within 24 hours.

Contact us